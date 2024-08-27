Malyalam Film Industry Actor Mohanlal Resigns as AMMA President

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major development in the Malayalam film industry, actor Mohanlal resigned as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) today. This decision comes in the aftermath of the Justice K. Hema Committee report, which detailed rampant harassment and abuse faced by women professionals in the industry. The report described severe discrimination and challenges that women in the Malayalam film industry endure, triggering widespread outrage and calls for accountability.

In the wake of the report, Mohanlal and the entire 16-member executive committee of AMMA collectively stepped down. The decision was made shortly after actor Siddique, the former General Secretary of AMMA, resigned following sexual assault allegations. Siddique’s resignation was quickly followed by the withdrawal of actor Baburaj, who had taken over as the acting General Secretary but is also facing similar accusations. The Hema Committee report continues to send shockwaves as several female actors come forward to share their harrowing experiences.

The Kerala government has responded by forming a seven-member special investigation team to probe the crimes against women in the industry, following a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The special investigation team held its first official meeting today.