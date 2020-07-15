Maldives to reopen its borders for international travel

AMN

Maldives is reopening its borders for international travel today with health and safety protocols in place, to protect tourists and residents from COVID. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih visited the international airport in Male to check on the operations last evening.

He was briefed on the measures in place to screen passengers as well as on their testing capacity, and protocols in place to ensure social distancing and good hygiene.

Government has prepared safety measures to be enforced at ports and guest facilities including mandatory testing for airport arrivals.

Maldives is heavily dependent on tourism for its economic activities which was suspended in wake of COVID.

The total number of COVID cases surpassed 2,800 with 39 cases reported yesterday including 27 Maldivians, seven Bangladeshi nationals and five Indian nationals.

There are currently 470 active cases with total recoveries at 2,302 while 14 people have died. Among the infected are 1711 foreign nationals mostly from Bangladesh while over 150 Indian nationals are also included who were living in the neighbouring country for jobs and business etc.