Maldives govt suspends three ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

The Maldivian government has suspended three deputy ministers following their derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, the Maldives’ foreign ministry said, it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

The statement added that the opinions were personal and did not represent the views of the government of Maldives. It further said that the Maldivian government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that does not spread hatred, negativity, and hinders close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.



Spokesman of the Maldives government Ibrahim Khaleel said that all government officials responsible for the comments have been suspended with immediate effect.



Distancing itself from the comments of the suspended officials, the Maldives government in a statement said that the opinions did not represent the government’s views. The suspension comes as the officials had posted derogatory posts on Social Media platform X against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several leaders in Maldives including former president Mohammed Nasheed had called for a strict action against the erring officials. It is notable that Tourism is the mainstay of Maldives Economy with India being the top source market.