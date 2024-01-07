इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2024 11:48:34      انڈین آواز

Maldives govt suspends three ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Maldivian government has suspended three deputy ministers following their derogatory remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a statement, the Maldives’ foreign ministry said, it was aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals.

The statement added that the opinions were personal and did not represent the views of the government of Maldives. It further said that the Maldivian government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that does not spread hatred, negativity, and hinders close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

Spokesman of the Maldives government Ibrahim Khaleel said that all government officials responsible for the comments have been suspended with immediate effect.

Distancing itself from the comments of the suspended officials, the Maldives government in a statement said that the opinions did not represent the government’s views. The suspension comes as the officials had posted derogatory posts on Social Media platform X against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several leaders in Maldives including former president Mohammed Nasheed had called for a strict action against the erring officials. It is notable that Tourism is the mainstay of Maldives Economy with India being the top source market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

نئے سال میں ہندوستانی معیشت کیسی رہے گی

وپلاو راہی ہندوستانی اقتصادی آؤٹ لک: ہندوستان میں نئے سال ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart