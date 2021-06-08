Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jun 2021

Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid elected as President of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was yesterday elected as the President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. In the 193-member General Assembly, 143 votes were polled in his favour out of the total 191 ballots cast. Mr Shahid will preside over the 76th Session of the UN body that will commence in September. Former Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Dr Zalmai Rassoul was the other contestant.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has congratulated Mr Shahid on his election. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, this is a testimony as much to his own stature as to the standing of Maldives. Dr Jaishankar said, India looks forward to working with him to strengthen multilateralism and its much needed reforms.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN congratulated the Maldives Foreign Minister for the robust victory.

The President of the General Assembly is elected every year by a secret ballot and requires a simple majority vote of the General Assembly. According to the established rules of regional rotation, the President of the 76th Session of the General Assembly was to be elected from the Group of Asia-Pacific States. Mr Shahid will succeed Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir.

India a strong contender for podium finish in Hockey in Tokyo: Olympian Tushar Khandker

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian and former assistant coach Tushar Khandekar feels that Indian (men) ...

Players should focus on game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest

AMN Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has expressed deep regret over the high-profile murder case of inter ...

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

