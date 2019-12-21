FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mahila Congress led by Sharmistha Mukherjee protests outside Shah’s house, detained

AMN / New Delhi

Delhi Mahila Congress led by Sharmistha Mukherjee, along with other members of the outfit, was detained on Friday near Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence here during a protest against the amended citizenship law CAA.

Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, and other congress women members of the Delhi Mahila Congress also detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Police said they detained the leader and some other members of the outfit during a protest march near Shah’s residence.

Sharmistha Mukherjee, who led the protest said, “The dictatorial way in which police has been tackling these protests… we are against that. Why can’t we protest in front of HM’s house? This is a democracy, and hasn’t he been elected by people?”

The CAA is unconstitutional as it violates Article 14 and 15 which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, class, religion or gender. And second, all over the country, there have been continuous protests by ordinary people. And the right to protest is one of the most fundamental rights of a democracy.

