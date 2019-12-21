FreeCurrencyRates.com

After Bengal, Kerala govt puts NPR on hold

The NPR updation is to be done across India (except Assam) from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, along with the next Census enumeration.

AMN / THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

THE CPI(M)-led government in Kerala on Friday ordered a “stay (on) all the activities connected with the updation of National Population Register (NPR) in the state forthwith”.

Earlier this week, the TMC government in West Bengal had put on hold the NPR updation process amid fears that it was the “first step” to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Citing similar fears, the order in Kerala, issued by the General Administration Department, said the decision was taken “considering the apprehension among the general public about the conduct of National Population Register-related activities lead(ing) to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act.’’

