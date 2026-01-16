Mahayuti Leads in Early Trends of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 3:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Maharashtra civic body poll results are showing a favourable trend for the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance, according to early trends as votes are being counted for elections to 29 civic bodies.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance surged past the halfway mark in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, taking the lead in 115 of the 227 seats as counting progressed in Mumbai. Nine candidates have been declared official winners so far.

Of these, the Shiv Sena has won 4, the BJP 3 and Congress one ward. AIMIM also registered one victory in BMC.

In contrast, the Opposition combine of Shiv Sena (UBT), Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP struggled to keep pace, managing leads in just 68 wards. The Congress trailed further behind, securing early advantages in only 10 seats.

Counting of votes for 115 seats is currently in progress in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading on 21 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 15 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) is ahead on 6 seats, while AIMIM is leading on 12 seats. Counting is continuing across all counting centres, and the final results are awaited