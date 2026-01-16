The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: IED recovered and defused during Cordon & Search Operation in Rajouri

Jan 16, 2026

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 3:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Security forces successfully recovered and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in village Kakora of Jammu and Kashmir, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Manjakote in Rajouri district. During the search operation, a concealed bag was recovered from the area.

Upon inspection, the Bomb Disposal Squad of Security forces discovered an IED weighing approximately 3.5 kilograms inside the bag. The explosive device was safely detonated by the Bomb Disposal Squad later in a controlled operation. No casualties or damage to property occurred during the incident. The CASO was part of ongoing security measures in the region to neutralize any threats and ensure the safety of residents. The area remains under surveillance as forces continue their high-alert operations.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal CM Urges Centre to Impose 100% Import Duty on Apples

Jan 16, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mahayuti Leads in Early Trends of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Jan 16, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Spituk Gustor Festival begins in Ladakh

Jan 16, 2026

You missed

SPORTS

U-19 World Cup: India Beat USA by 6 Wickets in Tournament Opener

16 January 2026 3:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Mitchell Starc Named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December 2025

16 January 2026 3:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal CM Urges Centre to Impose 100% Import Duty on Apples

16 January 2026 3:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mahayuti Leads in Early Trends of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

16 January 2026 3:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments