J&K: IED recovered and defused during Cordon & Search Operation in Rajouri

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 3:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Security forces successfully recovered and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in village Kakora of Jammu and Kashmir, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Manjakote in Rajouri district. During the search operation, a concealed bag was recovered from the area.

Upon inspection, the Bomb Disposal Squad of Security forces discovered an IED weighing approximately 3.5 kilograms inside the bag. The explosive device was safely detonated by the Bomb Disposal Squad later in a controlled operation. No casualties or damage to property occurred during the incident. The CASO was part of ongoing security measures in the region to neutralize any threats and ensure the safety of residents. The area remains under surveillance as forces continue their high-alert operations.