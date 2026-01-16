Spituk Gustor Festival begins in Ladakh

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 3:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In Ladakh, the two-day-long annual monastic festival of Spituk Monastery – Spituk Gustor – begins today. This festival is observed after a week-long period of prayers and rituals in honour of God and Goddess for world peace, prosperity and triumph over evil, and it is marked as the end of the first phase of the coldest and harsh climatic weather of Ladakh.

This vibrant festival of Spithuk Monastery is the first monastic festival of Ladakh of the year, celebrated with sacred masked dances and unveiling the sacred deities for blessings, which are the main attraction of the festival.

Ladakh is popularly known as the land of Gonpa or Buddhist Monasteries and the Spituk Gustor is the first festival of Monasteries among the 16 monastic festivals observed with different sacred masked dances, rituals and prayers during different seasons of the year.