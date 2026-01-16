J&K Police Attach Property of Pakistan-Based Terror Handler in Poonch

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 3:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Police have attached the immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The action followed court directions in connection with a case registered at Mandi Police Station.

The attached property consists of 10 kanal and 14 marlas of land in Mandi tehsil, with an estimated value of 22.05 lakh rupees. The land belongs to Abdul Aziz, a resident of Chamber Kanari who is currently operating as a terror handler in Pakistan.

The officials said the accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). Since then, he has been involved in activities inimical to the security and sovereignty of India. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court after he continued to evade the legal process.

Despite repeated attempts by the Poonch Police to arrest him, he remained at large, leading the court to order the attachment of his property. The attachment was carried out by the police in coordination with the Revenue Department after completing all legal formalities, including verification and documentation.