IMD predicts fresh spell of rain, snowfall across J&K

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 3:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Meteorological Department has forecast a fresh spell of rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir beginning today, with moderate to heavy precipitation expected in parts of the Chenab Valley, Udhampur, Reasi and south Kashmir during January 23 and 24. The Union Territory is likely to witness generally cloudy conditions with light rain and snow at scattered places today. From January 17 to 18, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy, with light snowfall at isolated higher reaches.

The weather department said that from January 19 to 20, there is a possibility of light rain and snow scattered to fairly widespread places across J&K, while some higher reaches of north and central Kashmir may experience moderate snowfall during this period. On January 21, partly to generally cloudy conditions are expected, with light snow at isolated higher altitudes. From January 22 to 24, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy, accompanied by light to moderate rain and snowfall at most places.

The advisory further warned of the possibility of moderate to heavy rain and snow in a few areas of the Chenab Valley, Udhampur, Reasi and south Kashmir during January 23 and 24. The weather department said January 25 and 26 may see cloudy conditions with light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places. The MeT has also cautioned that moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over the plains of the Jammu division for the next two days. Travellers have been advised to plan their journeys carefully, especially in view of the wet spell expected on January 23 and 24, and to strictly follow advisories issued by the administration and traffic authorities.