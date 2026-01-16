LG Manoj Sinha to Preside Over J&K Republic Day Function on January 26

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 2:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over and take salute at the main Republic Day function at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on 26th of January. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The five cabinet ministers will preside over and take the salute at district headquarters. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will preside over the function at Srinagar; Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakina Ittoo at Anantnag; Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Ahmad Rana at Poonch; Minister for Rural Development Javed Ahmad Dar at Baramulla; and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma at Kathua.

District Development Council chairpersons will preside over the functions at district headquarters in other 14 districts. Sub-Divisional Magistrates will preside over the main functions at their respective sub-divisional headquarters, whereas the Tehsildar or senior civil officer will preside at the respective Tehsil, Block, or Municipal headquarters, as decided by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.