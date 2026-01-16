Vote Counting to begin for Maharashtra Civic Polls

Last Updated on January 16, 2026 2:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Counting of votes for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held today. The counting process will begin at 10:00 a.m.

All necessary precautions have been taken with regard to security arrangements, traffic management, and maintenance of law and order. A total of 15,931 candidates are in the fray.

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose annual budget is over 74 thousand 400 crore rupees, 1,700 candidates are in the fray. These are the first BMC polls since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena when Eknath Shinde, now Deputy Chief Minister, broke away with a majority of the party’s MLAs and allied with the BJP to become the chief minister.