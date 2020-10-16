Maharashtra’s Dy CM asks Pune district authority to assess damage caused by rains

AMN

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the Pune district authority to assess the damage caused by rains in Solapur, Pandharpur and Baramati areas at the earliest. Chairing a review meeting via video-conferencing, Mr. Pawar further asked the authorities to ensure that people living in temporary shelters get hygienic food and water apart from basic facilities.

Retreating rains, gusty winds and floods have wreaked havoc in many parts of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada, especially Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur and Sangli districts. With many rivers overflowing, about twenty thousand people, living along the coast had to be evacuated.

According to Maharashtra’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar, 28 people have died in rain related incidents in the last two days, the fury of which has also left 379 fully grown cattle and 134 smaller ones, dead.

The minister informed that excessive rains have also damaged at least 2,319 homes while primary reports suggest that crops spread over 57,354 hectares have been damaged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a virtual review meeting this evening to take stock of the damage caused in these districts.