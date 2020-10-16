PM Modi reviews research & vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19
India to deliver Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy
Bangladesh rejects Chinese Corona vaccine co-financing request
50 teams of CPCB to report air polluting sources in Delhi, NCR
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2020 04:21:48      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra’s Dy CM asks Pune district authority to assess damage caused by rains

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked the Pune district authority to assess the damage caused by rains in Solapur, Pandharpur and Baramati areas at the earliest. Chairing a review meeting via video-conferencing, Mr. Pawar further asked the authorities to ensure that people living in temporary shelters get hygienic food and water apart from basic facilities.

Retreating rains, gusty winds and floods have wreaked havoc in many parts of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada, especially Pune, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur and Sangli districts. With many rivers overflowing, about twenty thousand people, living along the coast had to be evacuated.

According to Maharashtra’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar, 28 people have died in rain related incidents in the last two days, the fury of which has also left 379 fully grown cattle and 134 smaller ones, dead.

The minister informed that excessive rains have also damaged at least 2,319 homes while primary reports suggest that crops spread over 57,354 hectares have been damaged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a virtual review meeting this evening to take stock of the damage caused in these districts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting hopeful of his team making it to play offs but not taking rivals lightly

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Despite beating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their first leg match of th ...

Football: Garhwal, ARA play 1-1 draw, in the Hero-I league qualifier

Kalyani Garhwal were held to a 1-1 draw ARA FC as they ended their campaign in the Hero-I league qualifier ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!