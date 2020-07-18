Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 2, 92,589

AMN

With the single-day spike of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the tally of patients in the state has mounted to 2,92,589 today. According to the state’s health department, Maharashtra’s death toll has risen to 11,452 with an addition of 258 deaths due to the infection.

A total of 2,217 patients were discharged from various hospitals, leading to total recoveries of 1,60,357. The state currently has 1,20,780 active cases. Maharashtra has conducted a total of 14,84,630 tests.

In Mumbai, the cases are inching towards the one lakh mark. The tally rose by 1228 to reach 98,979 today. The death toll increased by 62 to 5582. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients has increased to 69,340 as another 803 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi went up by 10 to 2,438. The area currently has only 102 active COVID-19 cases, as 2,087 patients have been discharged post recovery.