FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2022 11:59:57      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra: Washim District got 8970 aspired houses, out of which 1671 houses already sanctioned under PM Aawas Yojana

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Washim District in Maharashtra got 8970 aspired houses, out of which 1671 houses are already sanctioned and remaining 7299 houses are under process for approval and possession under the PM Aawas Yojana. Speaking to AIR, Junior Engineer of Rural Development Agency of Washim District, Shri N.S. Meshram said that 1000 beneficiaries, out of 3749 received their own house last year

He further said that, due to this scheme, the dream of common person of his own house, is come true. People are experiencing and expressing their gratitude to PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was started ” PM Aawas scheme in 2015. This scheme is providing pakka house to the eligible beneficiaries.     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart