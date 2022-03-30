Maharashtra: Washim District got 8970 aspired houses, out of which 1671 houses already sanctioned under PM Aawas Yojana

AMN

Washim District in Maharashtra got 8970 aspired houses, out of which 1671 houses are already sanctioned and remaining 7299 houses are under process for approval and possession under the PM Aawas Yojana. Speaking to AIR, Junior Engineer of Rural Development Agency of Washim District, Shri N.S. Meshram said that 1000 beneficiaries, out of 3749 received their own house last year

He further said that, due to this scheme, the dream of common person of his own house, is come true. People are experiencing and expressing their gratitude to PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was started ” PM Aawas scheme in 2015. This scheme is providing pakka house to the eligible beneficiaries.