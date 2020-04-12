Latest News

3,76,976 people recovered from coronavirus
643 patients recovered in India so far
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,02,774 worldwide
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
COVID 19: No community transmission in India yet
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,763 lives
UK:Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in September,says scientist
Apple and Google phones to reveal if you’ve been near someone who has coronavirus
Over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours in US
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2020 02:30:24      انڈین آواز
Maharashtra, Telangana & West Bengal extend lockdown till April 30

AMN / WEB DESK

The Governments of West Bengal Maharashtra and Telangana have decided to extend lockdown till April 30. Telangana State cabinet cleared a proposal to this effect yesterday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said state border with Maharastra will be completely sealed.

State government has stepped up measures to contain spread of Coronavirus. The number of containment zones in the state have increased to 243 including 123 in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, with 16 more people testing positive for Coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana has risen to 503. Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday. With this, total deaths reported due to Covid19 has gone up to 14.

51 people recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals. With this, total recoveries reported in the state have also gone up to 96. Over 25 thousand people who were under quarantine have also been released.

West Bengal government has also announced extension of ongoing lockdown till 30th of this month. State government has also announced suspension of classes in Schools, Colleges and Universities till 10th of June. Six fresh Corona positive cases have been detected in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients to 95.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also said that the lockdown will be extended in the state till 30th of April. He said, he had expressed the willingness to extend the lockdown during video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. Mr Thackeray warned against complacency in the fight against the virus outbreak.

