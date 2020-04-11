40 deaths, 1035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in India

AMN

A total of 1035 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the country during the last twenty four hours taking the total number of cases to seven thousand four hundred forty seven. Health and Family Welfare Ministry said that 643 patients have been cured so far. During the last 24 hours, 40 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 239.

Indian Council of Medical Research has said that a total of one lakh sixty one thousand three hundred thirty samples have been tested so far including 15 thousand six hundred 663 samples which were tested yesterday. ICMR has scaled up its testing facilities by giving approval to 146 government laboratories and three collection centres. In addition, 67 private laboratories’ chains have also been given approval to coduct the test for Covid-19.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that more than 20 lakh N-95 masks have been supplied to the States and further procurement has already been initiated to address the future requirements. It also said that an order for 49 thousand ventilators has been placed.