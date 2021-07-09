Maharashtra reports 8992 new COVID-19 cases

AMN

Maharashtra today reported 8992 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 61,40,968. According to the state public health department, 10,458 patients were discharged during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 59,00,440.

While 200 people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 12,50,034 in the state. At present, the state has 1,12,231 active cases. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state stands at 96.08 per cent and the case fatality rate is 2.03 per cent.

On the other hand, Mumbai recorded 596 new cases today, taking the tally to 7,26,633. The city also reported 13 deaths and 780 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The city now has 11,269 active cases.