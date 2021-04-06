Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

Bombay HC directed CBI to conduct preliminary inquiry into corruption allegations against him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sent a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting him to accept the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In the letter, the Chief Minister also said that Dilip Walse Patil should be given charge of the home department.

The letter also requested that Dilip Walse Patil’s Labour department charge be given to Hasan Mushrif as additional charge and state Excise Department to be handed over to Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shortly after the Bombay High Court today directed CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The order was passed on the public interest litigation filed by Advocate Dr. Jaishri Patil.