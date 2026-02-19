The Indian Awaaz

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat addresses valedictory session of Mumbai Climate Week

Feb 19, 2026

AMN

Governor of Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat called upon environmental experts to give equal attention to agriculture and the rural economy while addressing global environmental concerns. He was speaking at the valedictory session of Mumbai Climate Week held today in Mumbai.

Congratulating the organisers, the Governor appreciated the three-day conference for bringing together experts from India and abroad to deliberate on the pressing issue of climate change. He observed that during the COVID-19 lockdown, when people largely remained indoors, rivers became cleaner and the skies clearer, underscoring the extent of human impact on environmental degradation.

