HM Amit Shah to arrive in Assam on a three-day-long tour

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on a three-day-long tour today. The Home Minister will arrive at Silchar in the Cachar district at night. Tomorrow, the Union Minister will visit the BSF’s Natunpur border outpost along the India-Bangladesh border to review the situation. He will also launch the Vibrant Villages Programme, an initiative focused on border infrastructure and livelihoods at Natunpur.

He will also address a BJP rally, launching the party’s election campaign in the Barak Valley. Mr. Shah will then visit Agartala in Tripura and return to Assam in the evening.

On Saturday, he will attend the CRPF’s annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati and will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur, near Guwahati.