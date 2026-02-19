The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

HM Amit Shah to arrive in Assam on a three-day-long tour

Feb 19, 2026

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 10:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on a three-day-long tour today. The Home Minister will arrive at Silchar in the Cachar district at night. Tomorrow, the Union Minister will visit the BSF’s Natunpur border outpost along the India-Bangladesh border to review the situation. He will also launch the Vibrant Villages Programme, an initiative focused on border infrastructure and livelihoods at Natunpur.

He will also address a BJP rally, launching the party’s election campaign in the Barak Valley. Mr. Shah will then visit Agartala in Tripura and return to Assam in the evening.

On Saturday, he will attend the CRPF’s annual day parade at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati and will also lay the foundation stone for the new campus of the 10th Assam Police Battalion at Kasutoli in Sonapur, near Guwahati.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Removing trust deficit between communities is top priority: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand

Feb 19, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal final voter list likely to be delayed

Feb 19, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges EAM Jaishankar to secure release of all detained Indian fishermen

Feb 19, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

ابو ظہبی کے ولی عہد شہزادہ عزت مآب شیخ خالد بن محمد بن زائد النہیان کا دورۂ بھارت

19 February 2026 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Feb 19: सेंसेक्स 1,236 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 365 अंक लुढ़का

19 February 2026 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 19: Geopolitical Shock Triggers Market Rout; Sensex Slides 1,236, Nifty Cracks 365 Pts

19 February 2026 11:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Removing trust deficit between communities is top priority: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand

19 February 2026 11:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments