Maharashtra Elections: BJP Manifesto promises one crore jobs, stipend for 10 lakh students

Nov 10, 2024

AMN / MUMBAI

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi released their manifesto for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections today.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto in Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

In the manifesto, the BJP has promised to hike the monthly assistance under the Laadki Bahin scheme from ₹ 1,500 to ₹ 2,100, hike in the loan waiver, 10 thousand stipend for 10 lakh students, and a 30 percent reduction in power bills with a focus on renewable energy.

The manifesto also promised creation of one crore jobs over the next five years and irrigation projects, river water diversion, and redirecting monsoon water for a drought-free Maharashtra. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, and other BJP members were present at the launch of the manifesto.

On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance also released its manifesto in Mumbai. Congress president Malikarjun Kharge released the manifesto in the presence of NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and other prominent leaders of the MVA coalition.

The MVA has promised 3 thousand per month for women, monthly assistance of up to Rs 4 thousand per month for unemployed educated youth, a debt waiver for farmers up to Rs. 3 lakh, an incentive of Rs. 50 thousand for regular loan repayment, and a recruitment drive for 2.5 lakh positions in the state government, among others. 

