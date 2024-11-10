BJP has always taken care of tribal interests and welfare, says PM Modi in Jharkhand

AMN / BOKARO

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP has always taken care of tribal interests and welfare. For the BJP, the aspirations and self-respect of tribal brothers and sisters have always been paramount.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan in Chandankyari Assembly constituency in Bokaro, Jharkhand, Mr Modi said that in the last ten years, our government has given more than three lakh crore rupees, which is four times more than the Congress. He said that we have created Jharkhand, so we will develop it.

Criticizing the JMM government, Mr Modi said that the Soren government has looted Jharkhand while we want to provide facilities like education, housing, and employment.

He said that as soon as our government is formed in the state, we will try to get strict punishment for the corrupt. The money that is your right will be spent on you only.

While addressing the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan in Chandankyari Assembly Constituency in Bokaro, Jharkhand, senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after the Ujjwala Yojana, now Jharkhand will soon get cheap gas through pipeline. Then they will not have to run around for cylinders.

Referring to the Gogo Didi Yojana, the Prime Minister said that women will get money directly in their accounts through this scheme. Announcing the zero electricity bills scheme in Jharkhand, he said that for installing solar panels under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, the government will first give 70 to 80 thousand rupees for installation and after that will buy additional electricity too.