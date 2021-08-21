Maharashtra: 13 Labourers Killed in road accident

NEWS DESK

Thirteen labourers were killed and two others injured after a tipper truck carrying them along with steel overturned due to a pothole in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Dusarbid village at Tadegaon Phata on Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road around 12 noon when the labourers were being taken to work of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project.

A total of 16 labourers, including a girl, were travelling in the vehicle that was also transporting steel for the highway project, he said.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives due to a road accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

A PMO tweet said;

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident in Buldhana district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to injured: PM Modi”