Madhya Pradesh is becoming economically prosperous – CM Dr. Yadav

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that Madhya Pradesh is becoming economically prosperous. According to Niti Aayog, Madhya Pradesh is the fastest progressing state in the country. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the Krishi Udyog Sammelan: 2025 in Sitamau Mandsaur.

“The pace of progress is going to increase in the coming time. The state government is going to make farmers self-reliant in electricity. Now farmers will generate electricity from solar energy and run pumps. If they generate more electricity than their requirement, the state government will buy electricity from the farmers and will also pay for it. Solar pumps will be made available to farmers at just 10 percent amount” CM announced

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government is committed to make farming profitable by encouraging everything from foreign technology to local Jugaad. We are working with the objective of getting advanced farming the status of an industry. That is why efforts are underway to ensure the benefit of farmers by providing proper prices of agricultural products, long-term storage and local food processing facilities. Many important products including oranges and bananas are produced in large quantities in Madhya Pradesh. It is necessary to ensure that their branding is also done in the name of our state. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav made all the farmers pledge to adopt advanced agriculture and make continuous efforts to become prosperous by adopting other activities related to agriculture including horticulture, orchards, processing. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that information about stubble burning can be obtained through satellite. Burning the waste left after wheat harvest weakens the strength of the field. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav appealed to the farmers to avoid stubble burning. He said that machines are being made available to resolve this situation and there is also a provision of subsidy on them.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that milk production capacity is being increased by encouraging cow rearing. Cow is a symbol of our culture, to encourage cow-buffalo rearing, 25 percent subsidy will be provided on rearing 25 cows and buffaloes. Madhya Pradesh’s production in the country’s total milk production is currently 9 percent, we have to take it to 20 percent. Therefore, subsidy will be provided to farmers for rearing 200 cows and buffaloes i.e. up to 8 units. Milk and curd are an integral part of our culture, the feeling of “Whoever has a cow in his house is Gopal and whoever has a cow in his house is Gokul” is deeply ingrained in our environment. Along with good farming, the state government is also providing grants to increase activities like milk production, horticulture, orchards. To make their lives better, farmers should improve every inch of their farmland. One Vrindavan village will be developed in each district of the state, where special incentives for advanced agriculture will be provided along with all other essential facilities including schools and colleges. For the care of stray, abandoned and handicapped cows, a grant of Rs. 40 per cow is being provided instead of Rs. 20. The state government has started the operation of air ambulance service with the objective of providing immediate help in times of disaster.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that recently leopards have been released in Gandhi Sagar area. This will encourage tourism and local residents will get employment opportunities through other tourism activities including home-stay. The aim of the state government is to increase the income of the people of the state by encouraging all types of tourism activities including agriculture, horticulture, industries, religious activities and activities are being conducted with commitment in this direction. Various schemes are being run by the state government to improve the lives of women, poor, youth and farmers.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that CM Rise Schools will now be known as Sandipani Vidyalaya. Lord Krishna came to Ujjain for studies via Rajasthan, hence all the villages through which Lord Krishna passed and where his pastimes took place on the entire route will be developed as pilgrimage sites. Geeta Bhawans will be built in all the urban bodies of the state. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav approved four Sandipani Vidyalaya and one Tehsil Bhawan for Mandsaur district and announced to extend the duration of all the exhibitions of Krishi Udyog Sammelan by one more day.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, while referring to the rich archaeological heritage of Mandsaur, Neemuch region, said that the state government is making sensitive efforts for their conservation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to farmer welfare. He said that along with increasing the area of ​​irrigation, facilitating the availability of electricity, the hard work of the farmer has been honored by giving Kisan Samman Nidhi. Through the river linking campaign, the area of ​​irrigation in the state is going to expand further.

