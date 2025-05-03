Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

6 Dead, 80 Injured in Stampede at Shree Lairai Zatra Festival in Goa

May 3, 2025

In Goa, six persons lost their lives and over 80 others were injured in a stampede at the Shree Lairai Zatra festival in Shirgao village at Bicholim today.

The incident occurred early this morning when thousands of devotees thronged the temple to witness and participate in the centuries-old ritual at the temple, where barefoot ‘dhonds’ walk across a bed of burning embers. The injured are undergoing treatment at Bicholim Health Centre in Mapusa District Hospital and Goa Medical College and Hospital. Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant met the injured people at the Mapusa District Hospital.

The state government initiated an emergency response immediately after the incident. All necessary medical arrangements have been made and government is closely monitoring the condition of each patient. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at loss of lives in the incident. In a social media post, Mr Modi wished speedy recovery for those injured. He said, the local administration is assisting those affected.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NIA Raids Punjab Properties Linked to Gangster Happy Passian, Seizes Incriminating Evidence

May 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh bans stubble burning

May 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM welcomes caste survey decision

May 2, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

6 Dead, 80 Injured in Stampede at Shree Lairai Zatra Festival in Goa

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Voting underway in Australia to elect members of 48th Parliament

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Voting underway in Singapore to elect new Parliament

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

ECB Bans Transgender Females from Women’s Cricket Following UK Supreme Court Ruling

3 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!