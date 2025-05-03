NIA Raids Punjab Properties Linked to Gangster Happy Passian, Seizes Incriminating Evidence

AMN

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple premises linked with gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, across Punjab yesterday. Harpreet Singh is connected with Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda. During the search operation, NIA seized several incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices and documents.

According to the NIA, Harpreet Singh is currently in the USA and is a key operative of the Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Rinda. Happy is believed to be the mastermind behind the series of recent grenade attacks at various police stations and police posts in Punjab and Haryana. Rinda’s network of operatives, spread across various countries, has been actively involved in recruiting India-based associates for carrying out terrorist activities. Happy has also been engaged in a criminal conspiracy to provide funds, weapons and explosives to the field operatives of BKI.