Madhya Pradesh bans stubble burning

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh government has banned stubble burning. The decision has been taken in view of the increase in cases of stubble burning in the fields after harvesting. The government has also clarified that if a farmer burns stubble in his field, that farmer will not be given the benefit of the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

Akashvani Correspondent reports that the nutrients available in the soil are destroyed, and the fertility of the land also decreases by setting fire to the field. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that if a farmer burns stubble in his field, he will not be given the benefit of 6000 rupees under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Also, these farmers will not be able to sell their crops at the minimum support price.

This decision of the state government will come into effect from today in view of maintaining the environment, soil conservation and land productivity.

More than 17 thousand cases of stubble burning were registered in Madhya Pradesh this year, in which a fine of 25 lakh rupees was imposed, and more than 100 FIRs were registered.