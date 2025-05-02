Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh bans stubble burning

May 2, 2025

AMN / BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh government has banned stubble burning. The decision has been taken in view of the increase in cases of stubble burning in the fields after harvesting. The government has also clarified that if a farmer burns stubble in his field, that farmer will not be given the benefit of the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana. 

Akashvani Correspondent reports that the nutrients available in the soil are destroyed, and the fertility of the land also decreases by setting fire to the field. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that if a farmer burns stubble in his field, he will not be given the benefit of 6000 rupees under the Chief Minister Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Also, these farmers will not be able to sell their crops at the minimum support price.

This decision of the state government will come into effect from today in view of maintaining the environment, soil conservation and land productivity.

More than 17 thousand cases of stubble burning were registered in Madhya Pradesh this year, in which a fine of 25 lakh rupees was imposed, and more than 100 FIRs were registered.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM welcomes caste survey decision

May 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notices to Bihar govt after over 100 children fall ill from contaminated mid-day meal

May 1, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Orange Alert in Uttarakhand as Rain, Hailstorms Likely for Next 5 Days

May 1, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत ने पाकिस्तानी विमानों के लिए एयर स्पेस किया बंद

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

एस जयशंकर ने अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से बातचीत के बाद कहा, ‘ पहलगाम हमले के गुनहगारों को सजा दिला कर रहेंगे’

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अमेरिकी रक्षा मंत्री ने राजनाथ सिंह से की बात, भारत के आत्मरक्षा के अधिकार का किया समर्थन

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के लोगों ने देश की प्रगति और विकास सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हर क्षेत्र में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है- अमित शाह

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!