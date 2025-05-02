Telangana CM welcomes caste survey decision

Telangana State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today welcomed the decision of the Central Government to hold a Caste survey as part of the next Census. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold wide consultations with the political parties in this regard and urged him to reveal by when the process will be completed. He also requested the centre to set up an official committee, along with the Ministers’ committee, to look into the details. He also offered to the Centre to share the experiences of Telangana state in holding a caste survey. Recalling that two resolutions passed in the state Assembly in this regard have been sent to Parliament, Mr Reddy said Telangana has done an elaborate caste survey based on the guidance of the opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to take care of the welfare of the Backwards Classes.

K Ramakrishna Rao assumes charge as Telangana’s new Chief Secretary

In Telangana, State Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, a 1991 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as State Chief Secretary yesterday in Hyderabad. Mr. Rao, as Finance Secretary, prepared 14 budgets of the State, including two vote-on-account budgets, during his decade-long tenure in the department. Mr. Rao, as the new State Chief Secretary, will also hold full additional charge as Special Chief Secretary of Finance.

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has been appointed as vice-chairperson of Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (Dr. MCR HRD). She retired from service yesterday on attaining the age of superannuation.