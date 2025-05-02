NHRC issues notices to Bihar govt after over 100 children fall ill from contaminated mid-day meal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Bihar and the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna following media reports claiming that over 100 children fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal.

Reportedly, the cook at a government school in the Mokama area of Patna served food to the children after removing a dead snake from it. The Commission has asked the authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It said that the report is expected to include the health status of the children. The news about the incident led to the blocking of roads by protesting villagers.