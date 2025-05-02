Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Orange Alert in Uttarakhand as Rain, Hailstorms Likely for Next 5 Days

May 1, 2025

The weather in Uttarakhand is likely to change once again. According to our correspondent from Dehradun, the State is likely to experience rainfall and hailstorms in several regions starting today, with the conditions expected to persist for the next five days.

The Met Department has issued an Orange Alert for several regions of Uttarakhand today, with a warning of rain, hailstorms and strong winds.

As per the latest forecast, isolated areas in all districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by wind speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kilometres per hour. In light of the storm and hail warnings, the weather department has advised residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The Met Department further predicts that unstable weather conditions, including thunderstorms and rainfall, are likely to persist in many parts of the State over the next five days.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh bans stubble burning

May 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana CM welcomes caste survey decision

May 2, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notices to Bihar govt after over 100 children fall ill from contaminated mid-day meal

May 1, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत ने पाकिस्तानी विमानों के लिए एयर स्पेस किया बंद

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

एस जयशंकर ने अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से बातचीत के बाद कहा, ‘ पहलगाम हमले के गुनहगारों को सजा दिला कर रहेंगे’

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

अमेरिकी रक्षा मंत्री ने राजनाथ सिंह से की बात, भारत के आत्मरक्षा के अधिकार का किया समर्थन

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र के लोगों ने देश की प्रगति और विकास सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हर क्षेत्र में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है- अमित शाह

2 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!