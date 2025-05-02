Orange Alert in Uttarakhand as Rain, Hailstorms Likely for Next 5 Days

The weather in Uttarakhand is likely to change once again. According to our correspondent from Dehradun, the State is likely to experience rainfall and hailstorms in several regions starting today, with the conditions expected to persist for the next five days.

The Met Department has issued an Orange Alert for several regions of Uttarakhand today, with a warning of rain, hailstorms and strong winds.

As per the latest forecast, isolated areas in all districts may experience thunderstorms accompanied by wind speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kilometres per hour. In light of the storm and hail warnings, the weather department has advised residents to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The Met Department further predicts that unstable weather conditions, including thunderstorms and rainfall, are likely to persist in many parts of the State over the next five days.