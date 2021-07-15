Madhya Pradesh govt issues new COVID-19 guidelines

AMN

The Madhya Pradesh Government has issued the new COVID-19 guidelines yesterday. The guidelines will remain in force until 31st of July. Meanwhile, the state reported 11 new cases yesterday while the toll stood at 10,508 with no new casualties.

Any training programme can be organised with the strength of 50 per cent. All places of worship have been opened but not more than six people gather in any spot at a time. Cinema halls and theatres have already been permitted up to 50 per cent of seating capacity. All the gym and fitness centres can operate with 50 per cent capacity. All the sports activities can be organised and the stadium can be opened, but without spectators.

Meanwhile, over three lakh 69 thousand persons took their COVID-19 vaccine during the day. The active cases in the state stands at 271 and 19 patients recovered from infection yesterday.