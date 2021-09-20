Madhya Pradesh CM to inaugurate buildings of 103 newly constructed Anganwadi Centres tomorrow

India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
The Madhya Pradesh Government is organising a Public Welfare and Suraj Campaign from 17th September to 7th October on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this 20-day special campaign, various steps are being taken for the betterment of life of the common people. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the buildings of 103 newly constructed Anganwadi Centres in 32 districts of the state and 10 thousand nutrition gardens in 52 districts tomorrow. The Chief Minister will also provide nutrition rights information sheets to the mothers of 10 thousand children who have come to normal nutritional levels after the severe malnutrition in 22 districts.

Mr Chouhan will distribute Maternity Assistance amounting to five crore rupees to 25 thousand pregnant and lactating mothers under the Pradhan Mantri Matru-Vandana Yojana. Mr Chouhan will also distribute a scholarship amount of 21 crore rupees to more than 75 thousand students of Class 6th, 9th, 11th and 12th under Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Meanwhile, more than 84 thousand Anganwadi Centres and around 12 thousand Mini-Anganwadi Centres are operating in the state. Similarly, under Poshan Abhiyaan, about 42 thousand nutrition gardens have been constructed in the state so far.

