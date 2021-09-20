Schools reopen in several states amid Covid protocol

AMN

School classes from 6th to 8th Standard have reopened across Rajasthan after five months with 50 per cent capacity. Complete COVID vaccination has been made mandatory for all the teachers of the schools. Children are advised to bring food and water from home. AIR correspondent reports that new guidelines of could have been implemented in the state from today. Under this, schools from 6th to 8th Standard have been opened for students. Schools from 1st to 5th will be opened from 27 th of September. Buses, autos and cabs have also started to ferry students and school staff. Students are also required to take written permission from their parents to attend classes.

Now, 200 people are allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and other events. Yoga centres, gyms, animal hat, fairs and swimming pools have also started in the state. Night curfew will continue in the entire state from 11 P.M. to 5 A.M.

In Assam, classes for 10th Standard students resumed today following all COVID protocols. The Assam Government recently decided to resume physical classes for nearly four lakh 10th Standard students. The students have come to schools after nearly four and half months. Prior to reopening of classes, sanitization of class rooms was done.

Earlier on 6th of this month, physical classes for 12th Standard and Degree Course Final Year resumed after a gap of four months. The decision of resuming the rest of physical classes would be taken later depending upon the COVID situation in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, all government and private schools from class 1 to 5 reopen today. AIR correspondent reports that after about 18 months, on September 20th, for the first time, children of classes 1st to 5th found their way to school. Sanitization work is being done along with the cleanliness of the schools before they begin.

With the opening of the school, classes will be conducted in primary schools with 50% capacity. The written consent of parents will be mandatory in schools. Meanwhile, the third phase of the covid Vaccination Maha Abhiyan is going on full swing in the state. A target has been set to finish the first dose of vaccine to every eligible person in the state by September 26th.

All government and private schools above class 6 reopen from today in Jharkhand. Earlier the state government had given permission to open schools and colleges for students from classes 9 to 12. AIR correspondent reports that all government, private and government-aided schools in Jharkhand above class 6th have been given permission by the State Government to conduct offline classes from today onwards.

Students of class 6 and above shall now attend offline classes in the school premises after permission was issued by the State Disaster Management Authority in a recent meeting. With just 56 active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in the state, permission to open all schools above class 6 was given by the State Government. At present, the government has allowed schools to conduct classes daily for only four hours in a day. Schools have been asked to follow COVID guidelines while vaccination of all school staff has been made mandatory. Meanwhile school education till class 5 will be conducted only in online mode.