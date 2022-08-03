FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2022 07:25:16      انڈین آواز

Lovepreet Singh wins Bronze medal in men’s 109 kilogram weightlifting at Commonwealth Games

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

On Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Lovepreet Singh bagged a bronze medal in men’s 109kg weightlifting while setting a national record in the clean and jerk round. Indian Women beat Canada 3-2 to qualify for the Hockey semi-final. In Men’s hockey, the Indian men’s  team thrashed Canada by 8-0 in a Pool B match.

Tulika Maan has reached the final of judo women’s 78kg category. She has defeated Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semi-final.

In Boxing, Nitu Singh enters the semi-finals by defeating Nicole Clyde in the quarter-final of women’s 45kg-48kg.

Boxer Hussam Uddin Mohammed entered the semi-final of featherweight category by defeating Tryagain Morning of Namibia. He is now assured of a bronze medal at least.

Tulika Maan has won her women’s 78kg quarter-final match against Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in Judo and reached the semifinal in the women’s 78 kg, while Deepak Deswal has lost his men’s 100kg quarterfinal match against England’s Harry Lovell-Hewitt.

In round 2 of the lawn bowls, the Indian women’s pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia won their match 23-6. Mridul Borgohain Jumped to second in his group and stays in the medal contention comes from.

In Sqash, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla won singles plate final against Guyana’s Mary Fungafat Guy. She won by a margin of 3-0

In the medals tally, India is placed at the 6th spot, with a total of 14 medals comprising five golds, five silvers and four bronzes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men’s 109-kilogram weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, the young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. He extended his best wishes for all his future endeavours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

CWG India: Judoka Tulikka wins Silver, Lovepreet gets bronze, Men and women hockey teams record contrasting wins 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Judoka Tulikka Maan  had to be content with a silver as she lost plus 78 kg final ...

CWG Men’s Hockey; India drub Canada 8-0 to lead pool B

Harpal Singh Bedi  Putting behind their tentative display against England, India pumped out all their ...

Parliament passes National Anti-Doping Bill 2021

Bill prohibits athletes, athlete support personnel and other persons from engaging in doping AMN / WEB ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart