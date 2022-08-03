Lovepreet Singh wins Bronze medal in men’s 109 kilogram weightlifting at Commonwealth Games

AMN

On Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Lovepreet Singh bagged a bronze medal in men’s 109kg weightlifting while setting a national record in the clean and jerk round. Indian Women beat Canada 3-2 to qualify for the Hockey semi-final. In Men’s hockey, the Indian men’s team thrashed Canada by 8-0 in a Pool B match.

Tulika Maan has reached the final of judo women’s 78kg category. She has defeated Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semi-final.

In Boxing, Nitu Singh enters the semi-finals by defeating Nicole Clyde in the quarter-final of women’s 45kg-48kg.

Boxer Hussam Uddin Mohammed entered the semi-final of featherweight category by defeating Tryagain Morning of Namibia. He is now assured of a bronze medal at least.

Tulika Maan has won her women’s 78kg quarter-final match against Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in Judo and reached the semifinal in the women’s 78 kg, while Deepak Deswal has lost his men’s 100kg quarterfinal match against England’s Harry Lovell-Hewitt.

In round 2 of the lawn bowls, the Indian women’s pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia won their match 23-6. Mridul Borgohain Jumped to second in his group and stays in the medal contention comes from.

In Sqash, Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla won singles plate final against Guyana’s Mary Fungafat Guy. She won by a margin of 3-0

In the medals tally, India is placed at the 6th spot, with a total of 14 medals comprising five golds, five silvers and four bronzes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Lovepreet Singh for winning the Bronze medal in Men’s 109-kilogram weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, the young and dynamic Lovepreet has impressed everyone with his calm temperament and dedication to sports. He extended his best wishes for all his future endeavours.