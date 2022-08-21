FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Aug 2022 01:16:29      انڈین آواز

Lookout circular issued against Manish Sisodia, barred from travelling abroad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Taking to twitter, Sisodia wrote, “After you found nothing substantial from your raids, you have now issued a lookout notice saying that Manish Sisodia can’t be found.”

FILE

WEB DESK

A lookout circular, issued in order to prevent a person who is absconding or wanted by agencies from fleeing abroad, has been issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 others mentioned in Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case. This move comes amid Sisodia’s claims on Saturday that the CBI is likely to arrest him within the next four days.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Sisodia wondered the reason behind the lookout notice, saying that he is not on the run and is roaming freely in Delhi.

Taking to twitter, Sisodia wrote, “After you found nothing substantial from your raids, you have now issued a lookout notice saying that Manish Sisodia can’t be found.”

“What is this drama Modi ji…I am roaming freely in the streets of Delhi. Can’t you find me? Please tell me where to come?”, he further added.

On Friday, the central probing agency had conducted raids on Sisodia’s residence for nearly 15 hours and questioned him regarding the change in excise policy regime that had allegedly benefited the liquor lobby at the expense of Delhi’s exchequer. Apart from Sisodia’s residence, his office and 30 other locations were searched by the CBI across seven states.
During the raids, the CBI is reported to have seized several vital documents from a public servant, electronic gadgets from Sisodia’s residence including his computer and mobile phone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India requests FIFA, AFC to allow Indian clubs to play in scheduled football tournaments

SPORTS DESK The Sports Ministry has requested International Football Federation (FIFA) and Asian Football C ...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 in Imphal

AMN / WEB DESK Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Manipur leg of football Durand Cup 2022 on Th ...

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart