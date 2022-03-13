‘Long term planning, and continuous commitment’: PM mantra for youth

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the youngsters of the country not to look for any shortcut to success and said there is only one mantra for success – ‘Long term planning, and continuous commitment’. He said, neither a victory can ever be their last stop, nor a defeat.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 11th edition of ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ which is Gujarat’s biggest annual sports event at Sardar Patel Stadium at Ahmedabad last evening. On the occasion, the Prime Minister also digitally unveiled Gujarat Sports Policy- 2022-27. The new policy is aimed to make Gujarat the sports hub of the nation. Speaking on this occasion Mr. Modi said that the seed of Khel Mahakumbh sown by him in 2010 has grown into a huge tree and the number of participants have increased from 13 lakhs in 2010 to 55 lakhs in 2022.

The Prime Minister said, from Startup India to Standup India, From Make in India to AtmaNirbhar India and ‘Vocal for Local’ the youth of India have taken the responsibility of every campaign of New India. He said he felt proud of the youth of the country who prove India’s potential in every field. Mr. Modi said that this is only a beginning and the country will be the strong contenders along with other top nations in the future.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, a new building complex of the Rashtriya Raksha University at Gandhinagar in Gujarat by unveiling a plaque. He also participated in the first convocation ceremony of the University- as the Chief Guest. The Prime Minister reached Gujarat on Friday. Delivering his convocation address, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the University will play a great role in the field of national security and defense that will change the security scenario of the nation.