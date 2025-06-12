Air India Flight AI171, with 242 onboard crashed in Ahmedabad

AMN / WEB DESK

An Air India flight with 242 passengers onboard reportedly crashed near the Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. Rescuers and fire brigade have even rushed to the site while a thick plume of smoke emerged from the crash site. Visuals also showed emergency responders rushing people to a hospital.

Air India has issued its first statement on the crash, stating – “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest”.

The Air India flight was going from Ahmedabad to London

The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

The crash reportedly took place just after the aircraft took off from the Sardar Vallabhai International Airport

The crash took place in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad

The incident took place when the Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was taking off for London at 1.17 PM.

Heavy smoke was visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. The fire brigade has rushed to the spot, and emergency response teams are being mobilised. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu about the crash. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel following the crash.

Naidu will soon reach the crash site in Ahmedabad.