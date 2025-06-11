Terror from Pakistan Is a Global Concern, Not Just Bilateral Issue: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has highlighted that the world needs to understand that the tensions between India and Pakistan are not merely a bilateral issue but a global concern about terrorism and the menace will eventually haunt the rest of the world.

In an interview with ​a​ European media outlet​ in Brussels, ​he reminded them about Osama bin Laden and questioned why he felt safe living for years in a Pakistani military town. The Minister also talked about Europe’s changing geopolitics and hoped for better EU-India ties in future.