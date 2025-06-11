Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

CEC Showcases India Electoral Excellence at Global Forum in Sweden

Jun 11, 2025

AMN / Stockholm

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, highlighted India’s electoral strength, integrity, and inclusiveness during his keynote address at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity held in Sweden. The conference, organised by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), saw participation from over 100 delegates representing Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of around 50 countries.

In his address, the CEC reaffirmed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) commitment to democratic integrity and its leadership in capacity-building for election bodies worldwide. “Conducting elections with utmost integrity is a testament to our national resolve,” he stated.

Mr Kumar elaborated on the unparalleled scale and transparency of Indian elections, particularly the recent 2024 General Elections. With 979 million registered voters, over 1.05 million polling stations, and 6.2 million Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Indian electoral process is globally unmatched in size and scope. Over 20 million personnel, including polling staff, security forces, observers, and political party agents, worked together to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

He also underlined the significant role of observers, media, and political stakeholders in ensuring transparency. “They function like concurrent auditors at every stage,” Kumar noted.

Tracing India’s electoral evolution, he pointed out that the number of electors has grown from 173 million in 1951–52 to nearly a billion in 2024. The 2024 elections featured 743 political parties, including six national and 67 state parties, with over 20,000 candidates contesting across the nation.

He emphasized the ECI’s robust voter roll management system, wherein electoral rolls are shared annually with all recognized political parties, inviting claims and objections, thus maintaining the accuracy and trustworthiness of the process.

India’s inclusive approach was also highlighted. From first-time voters to the elderly, differently-abled, and third-gender electors, the Commission ensures equal access. Even remote regions like Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh, the world’s highest polling station, were served during the elections.

On the sidelines, Mr Kumar held bilateral talks with election officials from countries including the UK, Germany, South Africa, Mexico, and Indonesia. Topics included diaspora voting, use of technology, and institutional strengthening.

India’s presence at the conference reaffirmed its role as a global leader in electoral democracy and its commitment to fostering cooperation and innovation in electoral management worldwide.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Jaishankar, EU Parliament President Discuss Deeper India-EU Parliamentary Ties

Jun 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Centre Clears ₹6,405 Cr Rail Projects for Jharkhand, Karnataka & AP

Jun 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Raises Concern with US Over Detention of Indian National at Newark Airport

Jun 11, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Stock Market June 11: हल्की बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए भारतीय शेयर बाजार; मिड-कैप में गिरावट

11 June 2025 5:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade June 11: Markets Close Slightly Higher Amid Positive Asian Cues

11 June 2025 5:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI busts cybercrime racket, seizes ₹2.8 cr in crypto and ₹22 lakh in cash

11 June 2025 5:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yunus-Tarique meeting in London on June 13 could be turning point, says BNP

11 June 2025 5:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!