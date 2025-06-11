CEC Showcases India Electoral Excellence at Global Forum in Sweden

AMN / Stockholm

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Mr Gyanesh Kumar, highlighted India’s electoral strength, integrity, and inclusiveness during his keynote address at the Stockholm International Conference on Electoral Integrity held in Sweden. The conference, organised by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), saw participation from over 100 delegates representing Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of around 50 countries.

In his address, the CEC reaffirmed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) commitment to democratic integrity and its leadership in capacity-building for election bodies worldwide. “Conducting elections with utmost integrity is a testament to our national resolve,” he stated.

Mr Kumar elaborated on the unparalleled scale and transparency of Indian elections, particularly the recent 2024 General Elections. With 979 million registered voters, over 1.05 million polling stations, and 6.2 million Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Indian electoral process is globally unmatched in size and scope. Over 20 million personnel, including polling staff, security forces, observers, and political party agents, worked together to ensure smooth and fair conduct.

He also underlined the significant role of observers, media, and political stakeholders in ensuring transparency. “They function like concurrent auditors at every stage,” Kumar noted.

Tracing India’s electoral evolution, he pointed out that the number of electors has grown from 173 million in 1951–52 to nearly a billion in 2024. The 2024 elections featured 743 political parties, including six national and 67 state parties, with over 20,000 candidates contesting across the nation.

He emphasized the ECI’s robust voter roll management system, wherein electoral rolls are shared annually with all recognized political parties, inviting claims and objections, thus maintaining the accuracy and trustworthiness of the process.

India’s inclusive approach was also highlighted. From first-time voters to the elderly, differently-abled, and third-gender electors, the Commission ensures equal access. Even remote regions like Tashigang in Himachal Pradesh, the world’s highest polling station, were served during the elections.

On the sidelines, Mr Kumar held bilateral talks with election officials from countries including the UK, Germany, South Africa, Mexico, and Indonesia. Topics included diaspora voting, use of technology, and institutional strengthening.

India’s presence at the conference reaffirmed its role as a global leader in electoral democracy and its commitment to fostering cooperation and innovation in electoral management worldwide.