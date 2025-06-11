Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar, EU Parliament President Discuss Deeper India-EU Parliamentary Ties

Jun 11, 2025
EAM Jaishankar, EU Parliament President Discuss Deeper India-EU Parliamentary Ties

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today discussed further strengthening of India-EU parliamentary ties, building upon shared values of democracy and pluralism with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, in Brussels.

In a social media post after the meeting, Dr Jaishankar said he valued her positive sentiments on advancing India-EU partnership in trade, technology and security.

India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year.

