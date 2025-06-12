Vishwash Kumar Ramesh; The Lone miracle survivor in the Plane Crash

MIRACLE SURVIVOR FOUND IN AI171 CRASH: British-Indian Man Lives to Tell the Tale

AMN / WEB DESK

Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025 — In a tragic turn of events that claimed 241 lives, a glimmer of hope has emerged from the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171: one man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has miraculously survived.

The 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin was found alive amidst the wreckage near seat 11A, which was reportedly close to the emergency exit — a detail experts say may have contributed to his survival. This makes him the sole survivor in what is now considered one of India’s worst aviation disasters in recent memory.

Survivor Speaks: “Bodies were all around me”

Speaking from a hospital in Ahmedabad, Vishwash recalled:

“When I regained consciousness, there were bodies everywhere. I didn’t know what had happened, but someone pulled me out and rushed me into an ambulance.”

He suffered injuries to his chest, legs, and eyes, but doctors have declared him out of danger and stable. According to aviation officials, the plane crashed just seconds after takeoff and burst into flames upon impact.

Brother Still Missing

Vishwash was traveling with his elder brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, whose fate remains unknown. Choking back tears, Vishwash said:

“I survived somehow… but there’s still no news about my brother.”

Search and rescue teams are continuing their work to recover the remaining victims and identify the deceased.

Crucial Witness in the Investigation

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have taken Vishwash’s account seriously. As the only eyewitness to have survived, his testimony is likely to offer key insights into what went wrong in the moments after takeoff.

Officials are hoping that Vishwash can recall further details about the engine behavior, cabin announcements, or unusual sounds that might help reconstruct the crash timeline.

National and Global Reactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dispatched senior cabinet members to Ahmedabad, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy. Leaders around the world — including Canada’s Mark Carney and France’s Emmanuel Macron — have extended condolences. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has pledged full support to the Indian authorities in the investigation.

The Indian Army has been deployed to assist with recovery efforts. While most of the wreckage is being catalogued and examined, families across the globe continue to wait for identification of the deceased.

Summary

Detail Information Survivor Name Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Age / Nationality 40 / British (Indian origin) Seat Number 11A (near emergency exit) Condition Injured but stable Traveling with Brother Ajay Kumar Ramesh (missing) Role Key eyewitness to the crash