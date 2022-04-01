FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on promotion of sports in the country

The Lok Sabha has taken up the discussion on the need to promote sports in India and the steps taken by the government in this regard. Initiating the discussion on it in the House, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress sought to know from the government as to what is the outcome of the various schemes which are being implemented in the last seven years. He also wanted to know from the government’s vision about promoting sports in the country. Mr. Gogoi said that sports teaches us the value of hardwork, leadership and unity of teamwork.

Participating in the discussion, Anubhav Mohanty appreciated the efforts of the NDA government in promoting the importance of fitness among masses. He said, the Fit India Movement and Khelo India has led to a revival of sporting culture and sports infrastructure in the country.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore of BJP said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed an unprecedented change in sports right from the grassroot level to apex level. Members from other political parties including Gautham Pon Sigamani of DMK, Maddila Gurumoorthy of YSR Congress, Supriya Sule of NCP, Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP, Gajanan Kirtikar of Shiv Sena and others participated in the discussion which remained inconclusive.

