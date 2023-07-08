Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visits Gandan Tegchenling Monastery in Mangolia

AMN/ WEB DESK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is on a three-day visit to Mongolia leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation. He visited the Gandan Tegchenling Monastery on 8th July 2023, Saturday where he was welcomed by Da Lama and Khamba Nomun Khan.

Gandan Tegchenling Monastery is the main centre of Buddhism in Mongolia and is a repository of valuable Buddhist heritage, including Buddhist knowledge, unique rituals, and artistic items. The Monastery offers religious and contemporary education to both monks and lay students within its various traditional colleges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the monastery in 2015 and handed over a Bodhi tree sapling to Chief Abbott.



Expressing his thanks for the welcome at the Monastery, Mr Birla said that for centuries India and Mongolia have had vibrant relations through civilizational, historical, spiritual, and cultural ties. He added that the shared heritage of Buddhism has strengthened the traditional ties between the two countries. He stressed that India as the ‘karmabhoomi” of Lord Buddha was committed to provide full cooperation for the preservation of Buddhist heritage in Mongolia.

Expressing his thanks for the warm welcome at the Monastery, Birla, said that for centuries India and Mongolia have had vibrant relations through civilizational, historical, spiritual and cultural ties. He added that the shared heritage of Buddhism have strengthened the traditional ties between the two countries. He stressed that India as the ‘karmabhoomi” of Lord Buddha was committed to provide full cooperation for the preservation of Buddhist heritage in Mongolia.

Expressing his happiness on learning that many Mongolian monks from Gandan Monastery were students at the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India, Shri Birla emphasized that this stood as a testimony of the strong cultural ties between India and Mongolia.

Presenting the ICCR Buddhist Award for the year 2022 to H.E. Khamba Nomun Khan for promoting Buddhism and spiritual ties between India and Mongolia, the Speaker extended his congratulations and assured that India would continue to support the monastery’s various initiatives to promote Buddhism in Mongolia.

MONGOLIAN SPEAKER GIFTS A HORSE TO LOK SABHA SPEAKER; SHRI BIRLA NAMES IT ‘VIKRANT’



Later, Birla visited the Pethub Monastery and was received by the Grand Abbott. Shri Birla also paid his tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Monastery. The statue is seen as symbol of India-Mongolia cultural and spiritual ties. Speaking on this occasion, Shri Birla said that Gandhi Ji’s message of peace, nonviolence and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, and stands as a beacon for the world.

On the concluding day of three day visit to Mongolia, Birla witnessed mini Nadaam festival which is the most popular festival of Mongolia centred around three traditional games: horse racing, wrestling and archery and exhibits the age old Mongolian oral traditions, performing arts, national cuisine, craftsmanship, and cultural forms. On this occasion, Speaker of the State Great Khural (Parliament of Mongolia) H.E. Mr. Gombojavyn Zandanshatar gifted a horse to Lok Sabha Speakers, who named it ‘Vikrant ‘. Shri Birla thanked Mr. Zandanshatar for the token of friendship.

Earlier, Shri Birla had signed MoUs with H.E. Mr. G Zandanshatar, Speaker of the State Great Khural of Mongolia to further strengthen and expand cooperation between the two Parliaments.