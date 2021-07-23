Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus by opposition over Pegasus snooping and other issues

AMN

Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues continued to mar the proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following ruckus by opposition. When the Lok Sabha met at 12 noon after first adjournment, opposition members including Congress, TMC and DMK again trooped into the well raising slogans against the government. The Presiding Officer repeatedly asked the agitating members to allow the House to function but in vain. Later, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, Mr. Birla greeted Indian contingent to Tokyo Olympics 2020 on behalf of the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after third adjournment at 2.30 PM, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue of his adjournment motion on Pegasus snooping issue. But he was disallowed. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already replied to the issue and there is no point to discuss it now. Members from Congress, DMK, TMC and others created noisy scene which led to adjournment of the House for the day. The Upper House witnessed three adjournments today.

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for his unruly behaviour yesterday.

Yesterday, when Electronics and IT Minister rose in the House to make a statement regarding compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media, TMC members rushed towards him and Mr. Sen snatched the statement copy from the Minister’s hand. However, the Minister tried to make a statement with another copy amid ruckus.

In the morning today, when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the Suspension of Mr Sen, some opposition members objected to the move. Mr Naidu described the snatching and tearing of a copy of the Statement of Minister in the House as an assault on the country’s Parliamentary democracy. He expressed deep anguish over the course of events during the Monsoon Session.