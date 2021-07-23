Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2021 06:21:50      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus by opposition over Pegasus snooping and other issues

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues continued to mar the proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following ruckus by opposition. When the Lok Sabha met at 12 noon after first adjournment, opposition members including Congress, TMC and DMK again trooped into the well raising slogans against the government. The Presiding Officer repeatedly asked the agitating members to allow the House to function but in vain. Later, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, Mr. Birla greeted Indian contingent to Tokyo Olympics 2020 on behalf of the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after third adjournment at 2.30 PM, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to raise the issue of his adjournment motion on Pegasus snooping issue. But he was disallowed. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already replied to the issue and there is no point to discuss it now. Members from Congress, DMK, TMC and others created noisy scene which led to adjournment of the House for the day. The Upper House witnessed three adjournments today.

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for his unruly behaviour yesterday.

Yesterday, when Electronics and IT Minister rose in the House to make a statement regarding compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media, TMC members rushed towards him and Mr. Sen snatched the statement copy from the Minister’s hand. However, the Minister tried to make a statement with another copy amid ruckus.

In the morning today, when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the Suspension of Mr Sen, some opposition members objected to the move. Mr Naidu described the snatching and tearing of a copy of the Statement of Minister in the House as an assault on the country’s Parliamentary democracy. He expressed deep anguish over the course of events during the Monsoon Session.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony

TIA / AMN / WEB DESK After postponement and endless problems due to pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic 20202 cauld ...

Four Indians-Apurvi and Valarivan , Saurabh and Abhishek to launch Shooting campaign at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Four Indians--Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women’s 10M Air Rifle followed ...

Confident India takes on New Zealand in their Olympic Hockey Opener

By Harpal Singh Bedi "They are a team we need to be careful of" said captain Manpreet Singh as India takes ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz