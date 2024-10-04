THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Lebanon: Israeli Airstrikes Displace Nearly 1.2 Million People

Oct 3, 2024

In Lebanon, the total number of displaced persons has risen to nearly 1.2 million due to Israeli airstrikes. According to a report released by the Disaster Risk Management Unit at the Lebanese Council of Ministers yesterday most displaced individuals have relocated to their homes in other areas, stayed with family, rented accommodations, or found shelter in public or private spaces, while thousands of others travelled by air or crossed into Syria.

The Israeli has recently intensified its airstrikes on Beirut and its suburbs to target Hezbollah officials and facilities while simultaneously managing to push into Lebanon through limited ground military operations forcing residents from southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs, to leave their homes in search of shelter in safer areas.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have sharply escalated after the latter announced a shift in military focus from the Gaza Strip to the northern front in mid-September.

