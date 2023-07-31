Lebanon: 5 people killed in clashes between Fatah, Islamists in Palestinian refugee camp

AMN

At least five people have been killed and seven injured in massive clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon yesterday. Fighting erupted between Fatah and Islamists in the Lebanon’s restive Ain al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp. Later, Fatah confirmed the death of its commander Ashraf al-Armouchi.

The director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon UNRWA, Dorothee Kraus, said all the agency’s operations in the camp had been suspended. She called on all militant parties to ensure civilians safety and respect inviolability of UN premises. The UNRWA said two of its schools that serve around 2,000 students were damaged in the fighting.