Elections in Bangladesh likely to be held in December

In Bangladesh, Jatiya Sangsad Election is likely to be held in late December this year. Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh, Kazi Habibul Awal, inform this to reporters on sideline of a meeting with a delegation of election observers from four countries at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka yesterday. The CEC said the detailed schedule for the general election might be announced in late October or early November. Jatiya Sangsad, also known as the House of the Nation, is the supreme legislative body of Bangladesh.

