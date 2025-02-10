Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Lebanese Army launches retaliatory strikes on Syria

Feb 10, 2025

The Lebanese army announced that it had launched retaliatory strikes in response to artillery fire from Syria.

In a statement posted on social media platform, the army reported repeated shelling of Lebanese border regions, and confirmed its units continued to respond accordingly.

Exceptional security measures are being implemented along the border, including the establishment of monitoring points, patrols, and temporary checkpoints. The army emphasised that it is closely monitoring the situation and will take appropriate measures as needed.

Country’s National News Agency yesterday reported that rockets launched from Syria landed in several villages in eastern Lebanon and two Syrian drones were shot down over the border area. Clashes between Lebanese clans and armed groups near Hermel, close to the Lebanese-Syrian border, have resulted in casualties over the past few days.

Earlier, the Lebanese army said that it had ordered troops deployed along the Syrian border to retaliate against fire originating from Syrian territory.

